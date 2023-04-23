John "Jack" Ward, Jr. passed away on April 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jack battled prostate cancer for over 10 years before he was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. An avid nature lover, Jack enjoyed time spent outdoors, fly fishing, tending his flowers, and taking pictures.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marie (Wittensoldner), and his granddaughters Lauren Groff and Amanda Martin. He was Pop-Pop to his 6 great-grandchildren, who were the lights of his life.
Jack was a 1957 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, where he played football. He worked for 28 years for Lancaster Press, first as a book binder, and later retired from management at Science Press. He and his wife enjoyed camping all over the United States. Recently they spent their summers in Cedar Run, where they had a permanent campsite.
Jack would have celebrated his 85th birthday later this month. He and Marie would be married 65 years in May.
The family is eternally grateful to the staff of Hospice and Community Care, who provided amazing care to Jack during his last months.
No services will be held, as his life will be celebrated privately by his family. Donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care in Jack's memory, 685 Good Dr., Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
