John "Jack" Samuel Naunas, 79, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born April 25, 1941 in Sayre, PA, son of the late Donald and Kathryn Naunas.
Jack was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, DeVry University, and Indiana Tech.
He served in the U.S. Army's Signal Corps and worked in technical sales for Westinghouse for 14 years. Jack founded and ran Naunas Sales Company for the rest of his life. He served in many roles in his community and his church.
Surviving are his wife, Martha "Marty" Naunas; sons, John E. (Julie) Naunas, Ft. Wayne, IN and Jason S. (Jessica) Naunas, Atlanta, GA; sisters, Jane White, Lancaste,r PA and Cathy (Gere) Schmitt, Wrightsville, PA; and grandchildren, Sam, Kate, Lincoln, and Grant.
A private family service was held on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Memorials in Jack's memory may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America, P. O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160, Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 West Berry St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 or Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Online condolences may be offered at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »