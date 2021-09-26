John (Jack) R. Glouner, Jr., of Naples, Florida, entered into rest on September 21, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born May 4, 1929, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John R. Glouner, Sr., and the late Pauline Gertrude Reinfried Glouner.
A 1946 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Lancaster, PA, Jack traveled with a local carnival, as Master of Ceremonies and sound technician, immediately upon graduation. Later, Jack worked for Lancaster's largest department store, Watt and Shand, as a stock boy, before entering the United States Army Signal Corps as a Private in January 1948. He retired after 22 years of active service with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
Jack married the love of his life, Betty Jean Speakman, of Quarryville, PA, in 1948. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary, on December 31, 2020. Their only son, John R. Glouner III, Huntsville, Alabama, preceded him in death in 2006. Also preceding him in death was his only brother, Gary B. Glouner, Manheim, PA, in 2011.
Jack is survived by his wife, Betty, grandsons, John R. Glouner IV, Colorado; Greg Glouner, Fort Myers, Florida; Kevin Glouner, Huntsville, Alabama; and Sean Glouner, New Market, Alabama, and six great-grandchildren.
Following a private service, coordinated with Fuller Funeral Home, Naples, Florida, Mr. Glouner will be interred in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
