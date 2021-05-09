John "Jack" Peters went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 06, 2021. He was the loving husband and soulmate of Joanne Fisher Peters for 66 years. He met Joanne on New Years Eve, December of 1952 at Rocky Spring Roller Rink.
Jack was born on January 23, 1933 in Lancaster to the late Elsie and Abram Peters. He loved his children, grandsons, and great-grandchildren. Surviving are a daughter, Debra Tucker, wife of Steve of HI; two sons, John Peters, husband of Jill of Lancaster, and Jere Peters of AK; four grandchildren who called him Pop Pop, Anton Tucker of HI, Benjamin Peters, husband of Christina of Lancaster, Keefe and Kyler Peters both of AK; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Carbon Peters; a brother, Harry Peters of Lancaster.
Jack was a member of the Church of God in Landisville. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Jack worked for John Sauder Machine Company and Micro Precision Company as a machine operator. He later worked part-time for That Fish Place, a job he loved. He was also a member of Marietta Legion Post 466. Jack made hand sewn teddy bears for children. He enjoyed camping, fishing and trips to Cape May.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Betz, and two brothers, Norval and Jerome Peters.
A memorial serving honoring Jack's life will be held on June 5, 2021 at Landisville Church of God, 171 Church Street, Landisville at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Schreiber Pediatric, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com