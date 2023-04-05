John "Jack" M. Cogley of Reinholds, PA passed on Wednesday March 29, 2023. He was the son of John J. Cogley and Jeannette Heller of Lebanon, PA. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sara Wike, his sons Scott Cogley and Joshua Cogley, his daughter-in-law Bianca Cordova, his grandsons Miles and Jethro Cogley, and granddaughters Aurelia and Beatrix "Trixie" Cogley.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and Windjammer cruises. He served in the Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a lifetime member of the Reinholds VFW. He retired from High Concrete after 43 years of service.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Wounded Warriors Project.