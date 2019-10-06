John "Jack" Leroy Eberhart Sr., 80, of New Holland, formerly of West Chester, PA, died September 1, 2019 at the skilled nursing facility in Garden Spot Village, New Holland. Born in Pottstown, PA, on October 25, 1938, he was the son of the late E. Leroy and Sarah (Clay) Eberhart. He was married 55 years on December 28 to Sandra M. Austin.
Jack received his bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg State Teacher's College in 1960 and his master's degree from Syracuse University in 1964. He served as a teacher in the Communications Disorders Department at both Bloomsburg and West Chester University. He retired from WCU in January of 1998 as the Interim Dean of the College of Health Services. He was a longtime member of the American Speech and Hearing Association.
While living in West Chester, he was a member of the United Methodist Church. He later joined the Chapel at Garden Spot Village in New Holland. He combined his love for music and traveling while serving as a volunteer bus and van driver for both the Randolph-Macon Music Program and The Crossmen Junior Drum and Bugle Corps from the late 1980's to 2012. He was elected as both the vice president and president of the Crossmen in the early 1990's.
He volunteered as a shuttle bus driver for the residents of Garden Spot Village for roughly 10 years. Since his retirement, Jack and his family enjoyed living in Texas during the winter months each year. Jack was most proud of his inductions into the Stuezebecker Hall of Fame at WCU in October 2008 and into the Crossmen Hall of Fame in August 2017.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, John "Roy" Eberhart Jr. of North Wales, PA, and Edmund Eberhart of Schertz, TX; one sister, Sarah Elizabeth Brehm of North Wales, PA; sister-in-law, Lynne (Bernard) Burke of Somers Point, NJ, and brother-in-law, Edmund (Beth) Austin of Wycombe, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1:30pm at Garden Spot Village Chapel located at 433 S. Kinzer Ave, New Holland, PA 17557. Visitation and light refreshments will be held at the end of the service in the Village Park at Garden Spot Village. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.