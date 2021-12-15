John “Jack” J. Sodak, 57, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 unexpectedly at home. Born in Old Forge, PA he was the son of Romaine T. (Talalai) Sodak and the late John G. Sodak. He was the loving husband to Stephanie (Smith) Sodak and a devoted father to his children, Connor and Olivia.
Jack was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He received his master’s degree from Marywood University. He was an accomplished drug and alcohol therapist for over 30 years, and most recently was the Vice President of Mental Health Services at Retreat Behavioral Health in Akron, PA. He was an avid hiker and traveler and enjoyed vacationing in the Outer Banks as well as 4x4 off-roading on the beach. He was a gifted poet and had an eclectic taste in music. Most of all, he cherished Sunday drives and spending time with his family.
Jack is survived by his wife Stephanie; his children: Connor Sodak of Chestnut Hill and Olivia Sodak of Lancaster; his siblings: Chris Lishok wife of John of Factoryville, PA and Cindy Smithfield of Marietta as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and his brother-in-law, Bob Smithfield.
Family and friends will be received from 6 PM-8 PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, 17602. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received from 9 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
