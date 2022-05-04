John "Jack" E. Bubernack, 75, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care. He was the son of the late John Michael Bubernack and Dorothy Mae (Klinger) Bubernack. He was the beloved husband to Gail (Ressler) Bubernack with whom he celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Jack worked at Armstrong before leaving to start his life's adventures at D&J Amusements, Jack's Electric and lastly Jack's Games before his retirement in 2016. Jack was in his glory watching his girls run the show. He loved seeing children from all over enjoy his inflatable rides and games he built with his own hands. He was so proud of the many employees he had work for him over the years. He considered them family, along with his girls and grandkids.
Jack previously attended Salem UCC. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 43, as well as a member of the Craftsmen's Club. He was an avid fan of the Manheim Central Barons football teams, Penn State Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Hershey Bears. But most of all he cherished spending time with and picking up his grandchildren after school at the bus stop in his Steelers golf cart.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Gail of Manheim, PA; two daughters: Kimberly Rightnour (Dave) of Columbia, PA and Krista Heisey of Manheim, PA; seven grandchildren: Dresden, Tariq, Tyrel, Tyson, Erin, Makenna and Cole; 5 great-grandchildren; and his brother David Bubernack (Renee) of Shamokin, PA. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Ralph.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday May 6, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow. The family requests those attending to wear red in honor of the red Jack's Games shirt he was known for.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
