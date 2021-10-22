John Jack Dommel, 96, of Hilldale Road, Pequea, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 following a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Dorothy M. Hess Dommel who died December 18, 2011. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Joseph and Alice Bair Dommel.
Jack had been employed and retired as a HVAC mechanic. A proud veteran, he served in combat in the U.S. Army during WWII with Company “B”, 80th Tank Battalion, 8th Armored Division in France, Germany, Belgium, Holland, and Czechoslovakia. He was a member of Millersville VFW Post #7294. His enjoyments were gardening and woodworking.
Surviving are 5 children, Gerri Moore of Ronks, James (Kay) Dommel, of Millersville, Joanne (Larry) Russel of New Providence, Kenneth (Renee) Dommel of Pequea, Judy (Richard) Jones of Willow Street; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 1 great-great-grandchild expected in November.
A public graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Mt. Nebo United Methodist Cemetery, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA with Pastor R. Blake Deibler officiating. As a courtesy to the family, it is requested that all who attend wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. reynoldsandshivery.com