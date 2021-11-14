John "Jack" D. Reece

Jack Reece, 81, of Lititz, PA passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to the late John R. and Valrie Reece. He was preceded in death by a sister Louanne Stoeckley, and a brother Henry Reece.
Jack was a graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. He worked in Human Resources and Engineering at Eli Lilly, RCA, and Lockheed Martin. He finished his career by developing his own consulting company - Jana Associates.
Jack enjoyed cheering on the Eagles and playing fantasy football with his family. He was an avid golfer. He coached softball for many years. Jack, along with his wife Nancy founded the Matthew 25 Thrift Shop in Lititz, PA. Giving back to his community was an important part of his life.
Jack is survived by his wife Nancy, whom he met at age 15. They were married for 60 years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his three daughters Laura wife of Bruce Smeltz of Lancaster, PA, Ann wife of Tad Becchetti of London, United Kingdom, and Amy wife of Russell Hunter of Flagstaff, AZ, six grandchildren, Abby Swynenberg, Matthew Smeltz, Emily Ransing, Mollybeth Reece, Micah Reece and Helen Becchetti, and two great grandchildren, Payton and Decker Swynenberg.
Jack was loved dearly by his family. Time spent with family was what he treasured the most. He was loved by everyone he met and he will be greatly missed by so many.
Jack enrolled in Humanity Gifts Registry and is currently at Hershey Medical Center.
Instead of a funeral Jack requested a “Celebration of Life” where everyone can share stories. This will be scheduled at a future date. Please check this memorial website for updated information https://everloved.com/life-of/john-reece/.
Memorial donations in Jack’s name may be made to the Matthew 25 Thrift Shop, 48 East Main St., Lititz, PA 17543 or via the Ever Loved memorial website. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
