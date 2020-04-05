John "Jack" D. Kelly, 90, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Highland Park, MI, he was the son of the late James D. and Mary (Belcher) Kelly. He was the loving husband of Josephine (Cooper) Kelly for almost 65 years.
Jack lived throughout the Midwest and East Coast while growing up and spent many summers on the Kelly Family Farm in Duntroon, Ontario, Canada. Jack was a first-generation American and was always proud of his Canadian heritage. He graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis. He had great stories of growing up there, including selling seat cushions at the Indy 500. Jack was a combat infantryman in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and led a regimental combat team in front-line fighting. He was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant at the war's end in 1953.
Jack was a Store Manager for the G.C. Murphy Company for over 43 years and continued his life of moving, this time from one store location to another. At one of his first assignments, in Elkins, WV, he met the love of his life, the "beautiful, natural platinum-blonde" who would bring him joy every day of his life. Jack's favorite story to tell was how he met his wife, and it was the last memory to leave him. Jack was involved in numerous civic organizations in the towns he lived in, including Rotary International, Kiwanis, the Chamber of Commerce and the Boy Scouts. He was also a lifelong member of the Kittanning East Brady Masonic Lodge and a member of Willow Street United Church of Christ in Willow Street, PA.
Jack truly mirrored his name, as he was a Jack-of-all-trades: woodworker, plumber, mechanic, upholsterer and handyman. He could build or fix anything. Jack enjoyed putting a smile on everyone's face by telling jokes and pulling pranks. He always had a mischievous glint in his eye. But most of all, Jack cherished spending time with his family. His kind heart and love of life will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Josephine "Jo", Jack is survived by his children: James D. Kelly, husband of Carol, of Bloomington, IN; Rev. John D. Kelly of Alexandria, VA; and Janice Wolfe, wife of Darin, of Lancaster; his five granddaughters: Anna and Megan Kelly and Haley, Madison and Claire Wolfe; his brother, Leo Kelly, husband of Judy, of Pulaski, TN as well as many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Ted Kelly and Mary Gladden. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Anne Retirement for their amazing and loving care of Jack over the past year.
Given the current situation, a private graveside service will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., West Hempfield Township, PA 17512. To leave an online condolence, please visit: Sn yderFuneralHome.com
