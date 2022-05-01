John "Jack" C. Schweitzer, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Anna Boyd (Eckenrode) and Elmer Schweitzer. He was the beloved husband to Ann (Lauer) Schweitzer for over 52 years.
Jack was a 1965 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Following graduation, he received his BA degree from Franklin & Marshall College. He held various positions in auditing and HR throughout his 30+ year career at New Holland Machine. He was the previous President of Schoeneck Fire Company. He enjoyed bird watching and gardening. Jack loved to stay active and enjoyed skiing, biking, kayaking, and fishing. He was a member of the Lancaster Recreational Optimist Rifle Club where he participated in competitive rifle shooting. Growing up he and his family enjoyed visiting the 10-X Hunting Camp in the Sullivan County mountains. He and Ann enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Jack was one of the most kind-hearted people you would ever meet.
Jack is survived by his wife, Ann; his siblings: Bill Schweitzer (husband of Joann) of Manheim and his sister Mary Anne Lewandowski (wife of Scott) of Ephrata; his nieces and nephews: Kendra, Alex, Kayla, John and James.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fulton Theatre, https://thefulton.org/, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, https://www.michaeljfox.org/
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com