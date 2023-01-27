John "Jack" Bowers, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine. He was born in Ephrata to the late Cyrus and Phoebe (Berkheimer) Bowers and was the husband of the late Judith A. (Dietrich) Bowers.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where he assisted the minister and served on church council, the property committee and was a communion assistant.
A graduate of Ephrata High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, Jack worked for Givler's Supermarket, Sperry New Holland, and the Ephrata RecCenter. He loved golf and enjoyed watching college football and basketball. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and traveling with his late wife, visiting 13 countries. Jack was a member of the former Ephrata Lodge B.P.O. Elks #1933.
Jack is survived by two sons, John D., husband of Cindy (Cambell) Bowers of Narvon, Jan S., husband of Christine (Kratzer) Bowers of Ephrata; four grandchildren, Jessica, wife of Sean Curnow, Zachary K. Bowers, Austin Bowers, Benji L. Bowers; a great-grandson, Leo Curnow and two brothers, Michael R., husband of Kathy Bowers, David J., husband of Joyce Bowers.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded by a son, Jeffrey K. Bowers.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, from 6 to 7 PM, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main Street, Ephrata, followed by a memorial at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Mark Luscombe officiating. Inurnment will be private in the Kreider's Brethren Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.