John "Jack" Baker of Strasburg, 86, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice Unit, following a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Nathan Hale and Jennie (Steele) Baker.
Jack was the husband of Yvonne Yunginger Baker, with whom he celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on May 19. They enjoyed spending summer vacations in Maine for many years.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran. He served on the U.S.S. Salem and the U.S.S. Leyte. He worked at American Hardware. An avid sports fan and golfer, he loved history. Jack was a member of the VFW and 8th Ward Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, John S. Baker of Brattleboro, VT; Carol A. Kasprowicz (Ernie) of Cherry Hill, NJ; and Melissa M. Schwartz (Bryan) of Strasburg. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Baker Fuller (Joe).
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Alexander and Lauren Kasprowicz, Johnathan and Oliver Baker; and Liam Schwartz; and two step-grandchildren, Morgan Miller and Brandon Schwartz, as well as a sister, Nancy Baker Vital. Nine siblings preceded him in death: Dolly Baker, Mary Schober, Dorothy Kurtz, Betty Heaps, Hale Baker, Pat Baker, Dawn Herr, Sarah Thatcher, and Barbara Colson.
Jack's family will receive friends from 10-11 AM, followed by a Celebration of his Life at 11 AM, on Saturday, March 14th at Zion United Church of Christ, 900 Winter Hill Road, Strasburg, PA 17579. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
