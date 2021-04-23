John (Jack) Baker

John M. Baker, known as "Jack" to his friends, passed away on April 12, 2021 at the age of 89 while a resident of the Lebanon VA Hospice Care Program. Jack was known by many as a salesman and manager of the David Martin's Menswear stores. Born and raised in Marietta, PA Jack graduated from the Marietta High School.
Jack enjoyed spending time at his home in Stone Harbor, NJ and fishing on the Susquehanna River. A veteran of the Korean War Jack served with the 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper.
Jack was preceded in death by two wives, Betty Barto and Linda Orndorf as well as his parents, John T. and Carrie M. Brayman Baker. Jack is survived by his brother, Dean E. Baker (wife Patricia Bates) and his sister, Sara Jane Best (husband Robert).
A private funeral will be held at the family's convenience.
