John (Jack) B. Cain II, 94, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA, on May 5th, 2022. Formerly of Brooksville, FL and Horsham, PA. Loving husband of 52 years to Sara (Sally) Frye who passed in 2002.
Born 1927 in Lime Ridge, PA, son of Paul & Lois Cain, proprietors of the Cain General Store. Mr. Cain was a veteran of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, serving in Japan in 1946. He was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Hatboro and Nativity Lutheran Church, Weeki Wachee, FL.
Jack was employed as a barber in the 1960s and later worked for Paramount Packaging, Chalfont, PA until his retirement. Teaching tennis as a young man, Jack loved camping with his family in tents and pop ups at the Jersey Shore, evolving to RV trips with Sally after the kids moved out. He played golf for a few decades, and after Sally passed rode a motorcycle/trike well into his eighties with various groups in Florida. Mom and Dad were big racing fans, following A.J. Foyt and Al Unser at Indy and later Jeff Gordon at stock car races.
Survived by his sister, Barbara Cortright, also of Masonic Village, brother Merritt (husband of Mary), Mechanicsburg, PA, one daughter, Susan Richelson (wife of Brad) of Framingham, MA and two sons, Bill (husband of Debbie) of Atlantic Beach, FL and John (spouse of Robert), Reading, PA. Also survived by his grandchildren Wils Cain and Margo Richelson.
Service to be planned at a later date, information to be available through Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, www.finkbinderfamily.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, https://masonicvillagehospice.org/donate/