John "Jack" Aubrey Neiss, II, 76, of Strasburg, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John A. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Coykendall) Neiss.
Jack had a passion for locomotives and was a locomotive engineer for Conrail for 32 years. He traveled throughout the country with his career and was published in national locomotive magazines. Jack was a season ticket holder and fixture at the Strasburg Rail Road, which he visited almost daily enjoying the congeniality with his peers, and would ride the Marian.
He graduated from Penn Manor High School, and completed his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Delaware. Jack was also an amateur radio operator, he enjoyed playing the keyboard, riding his Harley, and driving his Jeep.
Surviving Jack are his wife, Cassandra "Sandi" (Meallow) Neiss; daughters, Jennifer Zeiset of Denver, and Sueann Miller of Ephrata; son, Richard Hollinger of Denver; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; step sons, Bradley Kauffman of Strasburg, and Andrew Kauffman of Michigan; brother, David Allen Neiss, husband of Cynthia of Wrightsville, and cousin, Gail Dowle of Wales, and 6 other cousins. Jack was preceded in death by his son, Robert C. Neiss.
Future services for Jack will be announced.
Please omit flowers. Kindley consider a memorial contribution to PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17112, or to Strasburg Rail Road, P.O. Box 96, Strasburg, PA 17579.
