John J. Zimmerman, 78, of Lancaster, passed into his next adventure on February 15, 2021. Born in Talmage, PA he was the son of the late John S. Zimmerman and Grace (Mellinger) Landis. He left this world from Palmetto, FL as a snowbird, where he never failed to remind his family and friends about the warm weather.
The love of his life, fellow world traveler, and wife of 43 years, Laraine (Smith) Zimmerman, left before him in 2012.
Graduating from the 1961 class of J.P. McCaskey High School, he continued his education at Stevens College of Technology and received his certification in Electrical Maintenance. John was an electrician and mechanic for Kellogg's Company for 25 years and dutifully served as a Trustee and Union Steward for the American Federation of Grain Millers.
John could be found exploring the little-known corners of the world with his passion for geocaching. Many memories will endure through his children, grandchildren and friends of geocaching, crabbing, clamming, kayaking, RV trips, and traveling to their bay house in Rumbley, MD. Never passing up a moment to socialize, dance, and enjoy a drink or two, he enjoyed memberships at the Moose Lodge, American Legion Post #34, and AMVETS.
He is survived by two daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" McCombs, wife of Kenneth III, of Leola, Christa Lopez, wife of José III, of Willow Street, a son Jim Zimmerman, of Millersville, four grandchildren, Victoria, Elizabeth, Dylan, and Conner and companion, Judith McGlynn, of York. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Leaman.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Friends will be received from 12:30pm to 2pm. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
