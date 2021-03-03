John J. Zimmerman Service will be LiveStreamed

John J. Zimmerman, 78, of Lancaster, passed into his next adventure on February 15, 2021.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Friends will be received from 12:30pm to 2pm. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed at 2pm on John's obituary page, where you can also send online condolences, at SnyderFuneralHome.com