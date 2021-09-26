John J. Tumolo, Jr., 88, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021 at the Masonic Health Care Center. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John J. Tumolo, Sr. and Lilia L. DiCecco Tumolo. He was the husband of the late E. Louise Schroeder Tumolo for 65 years prior to her passing in 2019.
Funeral to be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 209 South Market Street, Mount. Joy, PA 17552. Visitation with the family will be from 11 AM. until the time of the service. A Masonic Service conducted by Chandler Lodge #227 will be held at noon, immediately followed by the Episcopal Church Service. Masks are required to be worn by all.
Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. The service will be live streamed at https://www.stlukesmountjoypa.org. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
