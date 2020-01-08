John J. Speicher, 73, of 536 Mt. Sidney Rd., Lancaster, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, FL. Born in Witmer, he was the son of the late Jacob P. and Katie Glick Speicher. He was the husband of Fannie Ruth Fisher Speicher. A farmer and market stand holder, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 5 children, Mary Ellen married to Levi King, Jr., Lititz, John Jacob Speicher, Jr., Lancaster, Sadie Mae married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Dunnegan, MO, Mervin Jay married to Mary Jane Stoltzfus Speicher, Honey Brook, Jonathan Earl married to Rosanna Stoltzfus Speicher, Witmer; 18 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Susie married to Levi Glick, Elliottsburg, Emma married to Henry Beiler, Spring Mills, Jacob married to Lydia Speicher, Honey Brook; sister-in-law Rebecca married to Jonas King, Lykens. He was preceded in death by a brother, Aaron.
Funeral services will be held from the Jonathan Speicher residence, 424 Mt. Sidney Rd., Witmer on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12 noon with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. The viewing will be Thursday morning till the time of the service. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »