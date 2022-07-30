John J. Schubert, M.D.

Dr. John J. Schubert, 90, went home to the Lord on July 27th, 2022. John was the husband of Eileen (Merunka) with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. He was born the 5th child of the late Frederick and Mary (Dieckhaus) Schubert in Philadelphia, PA. He is predeceased by his siblings Fred (Maria), Mary (Mike), Betty (Ed), and Rev. Gerard, OSFS. He is survived by his brother, Joe (Peggy) of Downingtown.
John dedicated much of his life to his medical career as a nephrologist. He attended LaSalle College and Jefferson Medical College. During his residency, John developed a unique interest in studying the complicated physiology of the kidney. After a fellowship at Penn, John worked at Philadelphia General Hospital, opening its first dialysis unit in 1970. John was a founding member of the Greater Delaware Valley Kidney Advisory Committee, an organization that truly pioneered the establishment of dialysis units and patient dialysis training throughout the Philadelphia area.
In 1972, John chose to bring his expertise to Lancaster General Hospital, opening the first kidney dialysis unit there, as well as taking on the education of family practice residents. John was a brilliant physician who loved to learn and think creatively about the intricacies of his patients' problems. In addition, he treated his patients as if they were family and dedicated much time and energy to the success of the Lancaster Area Kidney Foundation (LAKA). This foundation educates and supports patients with kidney disease.
In addition to medicine, John enjoyed fishing, tennis, skiing, traveling, and wood carving. He was a dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and volunteered there as a eucharistic minister, parish council member, decorator, diocesan tribunal advocate, and as a funeral choir member. After his retirement, John also volunteered for several years as a physician with the Water Street Rescue Mission.
In addition to his wife and brother, he is survived by his children: Greg (Anne Bradbury), Steve (Mary Peterson), Liz (Steve Woratyla), Joan (Hunter Johnson), Jerry, and Kate (Matt Wallin). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren.
John's family would like to thank the kind and vigilant staff of Wissler Run and Trout Run--at Mennonite Home Communities-- who provided loving care during his final weeks.
Friends of John are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, Aug 1st from 6-8 PM at Charles Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug 2nd at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 AM until the start of mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made on John's behalf to either LAKA (lancasterkidney.com) or St. Mary's Church (stmaryslancaster.org).
