John J. Sabatine, 62, of Holtwood, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Joseph G. and Patricia H. (Deaver) Sabatine. He was married to Deborah L. (Millhouse) Sabatine for over 40 years.
John was a Penn Manor graduate and had worked for PennDOT. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved tinkering with muscle cars and trucks. In his later years, he enjoyed running remote control cars.
In addition to his wife and parents, John is survived by two daughters, Shanna, wife of Brad Byers of Quarryville and Adrian, wife of Jesse Crnkovic of Holtwood. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Bree and Bryson Byers and Caleb and McKenna Crnkovic; along with 2 sisters, Brenda Landis and Deborah Eckman.
A private service will be held at the discretion of the family.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
