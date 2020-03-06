John J. Pyott

John "Jack" J. Pyott, 86, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at Mennonite Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Bertha (Hershey) and John D. Pyott. He was the loving husband of Joan Pyott, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Jack was a 1951 Graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster. Following high school, Jack went on to honorably serve his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Jack was a signalman aboard the U.S.S. Charles J. Badger DD-657. After his service to his country, Jack worked as a scheduler in the finishing department at Armstrong World Industries.
Jack was a member of the Lititz Sportsman Association, and he always looked forward to trout season and deer hunting. He loved attending his grandchildren's swimming, soccer and band events, where he was often seen rooting on the sidelines. He was an avid fan of football who cheered on Penn State and the Steelers, and he also like to watch the Flyers. Jack was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church in Lancaster.
In addition to his wife Joan (Yarnall) Pyott, he is survived by his children: Jeffrey and Barbara Pyott, of York, PA; Steven and Erin Pyott, of Lancaster; Donna and L. George Zangari, of Millersville; his half-sister Patti Pyott Griswold, of Werner Robbins, GA; his grandchildren; Tammy, Kelly, Adam, Gaby, Olivia, Brayden; and his great-grandson Colin. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marion Miller.
A viewing for Jack will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will continue on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10AM. A funeral service for Jack will begin at 11AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory officiated by Rev. Andrea Brown. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's name to the Benevolent Care Program at Mennonite Home, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
