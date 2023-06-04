John J. McFalls, 83, entered into God's eternal care on May 25th, 2023, at home. Born November 10th, 1939, in Lancaster PA, he was a son of the late Frank J. McFalls and Evelyn C. (Miller). John was a 1958 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School where he earned nine varsity letters in track, football, basketball, and swimming. John was selected to the first team on the Central Penn All Star Team, to the Pennsylvania All State Team and the All-American High School Teams. He also had the distinction to have played in the first Big 33 Football Game. John lettered all four years at Arizona State University and was one of the top twenty-five rushers in the Country. John continued to play in spite of being diagnosed with Type one Diabetes in his Junior year and was featured on the cover of the Diabetic's National Magazine and became a spokesman for advocating normal lives for people with the disease. John obtained his Bachelor of Education Degree.
He and his late wife Diane (Keith), were married in 1961, in Phoenix, AZ. John returned to Pennsylvania and started his 30 plus years of teaching and coaching at Greencastle Middle School. John coached football, basketball, and track for both girls' and boys' teams. In 1973, John was named the Football Coach of the Year in the Tri Country League. John was inducted into the first Hall of Fame at McCaskey High School and Susquehanna Valley Chapter, Pennsylvania. In his leisure time, John enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities, watching western movies, and playing golf.
John is survived by his wife, Agnes (Silverthorn), and two children, son, John H. and his wife Jane, Buckeye, AZ, daughter, Heather and her husband Gary Blake, Ridgley, MD; grandchildren, Travis McFalls and his wife Alida, Mason and Ashley Blake, Caleb John, Anna Reilly and husband Drew; great-grandchildren, Esh McFalls, Marshall Reilly; one brother, Charles E. McFalls and his wife, Davene, sister-in-law, Bobbi McFalls; and a number of nieces and nephews. John was preceded into heaven by his brother, Frank J. McFalls.
To honor John's memory, a celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Greencastle Church of the Brethren, 36 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225. Everyone who knew John is invited to attend and remember his wonderful life. A reception will follow the service and all are welcome. Private burial services will precede the Celebration of Life. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
