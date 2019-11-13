John J. Landis passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 11, 2019. He is now free of pain and in the presence of Jesus, our Savior.
He was born July 1, 1936, on the family farm, where he resided until moving to Landis Homes five years ago. The son of Elvin and Sarah Root Landis, he was the husband of Gladys Martin for 61 years.
John was a dairy farmer for 31 years, followed by 30 years of crop farming. Later he drove tour bus and delighted in meeting a diversity of people.
He was a skilled operator of farming and excavating equipment, and was licensed for large trucks, tour buses and airplanes.
Connecting with others was his passion, never letting his chronic medical condition stand in the way of opportunities to share Jesus with others.
He frequently tried to figure out a better way to do things which fed his creative and innovative spirit.
Fishing was a favorite hobby. After being informed he only had a few months to live, he made many special memories with grandchildren fishing, playing games, taking walks, driving tractor and flying (with the assistance of his friend Willie) in his ultralight airplane.
He was creative, often designing the centerpiece for family gatherings from an array of flowers found on the farm.
When he was young, he was in a quartet with his older brothers and cousin and sang at weddings and church functions.
He was active with his church, Witmer Heights Mennonite, serving as song leader, trustee and even once as general contractor in the church renovation project.
Mostly he enjoyed visits from family and spending time with them. In his later years, he verbalized his love often and hugged a little tighter, treasuring moments together.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Stuart Landis and his wife Starla and their daughters Kaela (married to Sam Yates), Tasha, Ketura, (wife of Ethan Miller) and Shayna; daughter Shelby, wife of Dave Swartley and their children Maria, Rebecca (wife of Cory Eavenson), and Sean; son Scott and his wife Wendy, son Caiden, daughter Caris and son Cuyler. He also has 2 great- grandchildren Ezra and Everett Eavenson.
He is predeceased by his older brothers, C. Elvin, Paul and Robert. He has three sisters-in-law Mary Jane, Evelyn and Rhoda Landis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS), 583 Airport Road, Lititz PA 17543 or to a charity of your choice. In the spirit of John's life, reach out to someone today with kindness.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Road, Bird-in-Hand PA at 10:30 a.m. There will be family visitation and viewing at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Family visitation and viewing will also occur on Friday, November 15 at West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz from 6-8:00 pm. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.