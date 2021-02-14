John J. Lackner, Sr., 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, John managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. In his final days, he was surrounded at home by his wife, children, and grandchildren, whom he adored more than anything else in the world.
John was born in Brooklyn, NY and was the son of the late John and Pauline (Kropf) Lackner.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Drago) Lackner, who together, recently had the joy of celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Surviving in addition to his wife, a son, John J. Lackner, Jr., husband of Tara, of Mohrsville, PA, three daughters, Heather Vaughn, wife of John, Wrightsville, Krista Heffley, of Lititz, Valerie Smith, wife of Todd, of Lancaster, and ten beautiful grandchildren, Delaney, Haleigh, Emma, Liliana, Dillon, Maya Madyson, Lincoln, Jonah, and Courtney.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred (Lackner) Wolf.
John served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany from 1966-1968.
He graduated from Long Island University and received his Master's Degree in Finance at Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey.
He held several management and accounting positions for companies such as the Singer Company, WR Grace, and most recently Aetna Insurance.
John enjoyed fishing, planting flowers, and visiting one of his favorite U.S. cities, New Orleans. His lifelong passion since a young child was collecting coins, and he enjoyed sharing his collections with his family.
John was a member of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10AM-11AM. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com