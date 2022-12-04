John J. Keretzman, 89, of New Holland, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, November 28, 2022. Born in Coatesville, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna Keretzman. He was the beloved husband to Lois (Slaymaker) Keretzman with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife Lois, John is survived by his two children: Elizabeth "Beth" Keretzman and Pastor John J. Keretzman II (Beth); two grandchildren: Ian Keretzman (Becca) and Austin Keretzman; and his great-granddaughter Claire. He was preceded in death by his three siblings, Anne Franciscus, Mary Sandoski, and Michael Keretzman.
John enjoyed gardening, fishing, outings with friends and spending time with his family.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3 PM at Faith Community UMC, 332 Chester St, PO Box 165, Atglen, PA 19310. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John's name to Faith Community Church. To leave an online condolence, visit: BachmanSnyder.com