John J. "Jack" Mahoney, 83, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pottsville, PA he was the son of the late John E. and Anna (Mulroy) Mahoney. He was the loving husband of Margaret "Maggie" (Hogan) Mahoney with whom he shared over 58 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Nativity High School in Pottsville. Jack worked as a lab coordinator at Arconic for over 42 years.
Jack was well travelled, and an avid tennis player. A highlight of his worldwide travels included flying British Airways Concorde to attend the Wimbledon tennis tournament. He enjoyed many activities at the YMCA and was a true fan of Philadelphia sports. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John Mahoney husband of Cindy of Pequea, daughter, Bridget Sohonyay wife of Steve of Mount Joy; five grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Madeleine, Jack, Molly and sister, Margaret Cocco wife of Harry of Philadelphia. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anna Mahoney and two sisters, Catherine Matthews and Ann Brennen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment to follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA and again from 10-11 AM at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Restoration Fund at the above address or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com