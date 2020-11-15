John J. "Jack" Kennedy III, 79, of Philadelphia, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2020 at ManorCare. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late John J. Jr. and Loretta Horn Kennedy.
Jack graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1959 and earned degrees in Philosophy from Villanova and Temple Universities. He was a self-employed mover who owned and operated the Kennedy Moving Company in Philadelphia. Jack obtained the rank of Eagle Scout when he was younger and was a member of the Philadelphia Democratic Committee.
He is survived by his brothers, Gary M. husband of Carol Kennedy; George F. husband of Georgia Kennedy; Hubert "Hubie" Kennedy; sisters, Patricia A. Kennedy; Mary E. wife of Harry Wagner, and three generations of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Jimmy and Robert J. Kennedy.
A memorial mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at www.chop.edu.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »