John J. Intoccia

John Intoccia, 41, of Bowmansville, PA, passed away from complications of brain cancer at home with family by his side on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
John lived at home with his mother Joan (Cunningham) and father, Mark. John is survived by his older brother, Jeff and younger brother, Peter. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
During his educational years. he attended the Eastern Lancaster County School District and Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13, graduating from Warwick High School.
John was a trainee at Goodwill Industries, Lancaster. He was an active participant in Lancaster County Special Olympics, participating in soccer and softball.
In his childhood, he played baseball in Little League's Challenger Baseball program.
He loved physical activity, especially walking at Nolde Forest in Berks County, camping at state parks, swimming at Blue Marsh Lake, and going to the ocean at Island Beach State Park, in New Jersey. John was an avid follower of WWE professional wrestling.
John was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Ephrata.
The family of John would like to thank all that prayed for John during his battle with cancer. Also a sincere thank you to the members of the Wellspan Health Network that took great care of John, especially Dr. Lesley Hughes, M.D. and Dr. Patrick Judson, M.D. and the medical and support staff at the Ephrata Cancer Center and the Hospice and Community Care organization.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at Bowmansville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, a monetary contribution can be made to either Lancaster County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 7442, Lancaster, PA, 17604-7442 or
Keystone Goodwill Industries, Lancaster, 1048 N Plum St., Lancaster, PA. 17601, to honor John.
