John J. Gleason, 79, of Lancaster, passed away December 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of the late John J. and Naomi P. Gleason. In March, he celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife and best friend, Virginia "Ginger" (Arnold) Gleason.
After graduating from DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, NJ, in 1961, John earned his bachelor's degree from Stonehill College (Easton, MA), where he was a scholarship basketball player. He spent his over 40 year professional career as a Vice President of Credit for numerous department stores including: Zayre, L.S. Ayres, Wanamaker's, and The Bon Ton, where he retired in 2008.
John is survived by his wife Ginger; children, Amy, wife of Cody Carlough of Longmont, CO and Brian Gleason, husband of Amanda of Lancaster; grandchildren who affectionately called him "Grandpa John", Jack and Abbie Carlough, and Naomi, Drue, and Brie Gleason; siblings, James Gleason (Susan) of New London, NH and Jane Senior (Steven) of Indianapolis, IN. He was preceded in passing by his brother David Gleason.
Following his playing days, John stayed close to sports through coaching his kids and following his favorite professional and collegiate sports teams. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and 76ers.
His greatest joy in life was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. In his later years, he and Ginger enjoyed many great times and friendships through the Thornhill Winery Community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center.
