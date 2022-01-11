John J. Forry, 83, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his son's home in Athens, TN. Born March 1, 1938, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Alvan D. and Fannie M. (Kuhns) Forry. John was the loving husband of the late Miriam E. (Fuhrman) Forry with whom he shared 61 years of marriage until her passing on September 27, 2020.
John was a member and former Pastor of Sonlight Christian Fellowship, New Oxford, PA.
John was a farmer, agriculture supplies salesman and became an ordained Pastor in January of 1981.
John is survived by five children, Nevin L. Forry and wife Fanny of York, PA, Wilmer R. Forry and wife Anita of Hanover, PA, Debra E. Sensenig and husband Donald of Manheim, PA, Anthony W. Forry and wife Lavonne of Athens, TN, and Myron E. Forry and wife Cynthia of Hanover, PA; twenty-four grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rhoda Korver and husband Timothy, Mark Forry and wife Diana, Priscilla Garrett and husband Millard, and Ruth Anna Kauffman and husband Willard. He was preceded in death by one great-grandchild.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember John will be held 10 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at Bair's Mennonite Meeting House, 6925 York Road, Hanover, PA. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, New Oxford, PA, and from 9-9:45 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at Bair's Mennonite Meeting House, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.