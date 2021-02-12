John J. Fisher, 92, of 177 E. Farmersville Rd., Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of the late Fannie Beiler Fisher who died in 2011, and the son of the late Amos and Sallie Yoder Fisher. A furniture maker, Mr. Fisher was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 3 children, Amos husband of Hannah Stoltzfus Fisher, Farmersville, Sylvan husband of Rhoda Yoder Fisher, (Talmage) Leola, Esther wife of Ephraim Stoltzfoos, New Holland; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara wife of the late Enos Zook, Gap, Emma and Savilla Zook, both of Leola. He was preceded in death by: 2 great-grandchildren; step brothers, Sam, Ike, and Joel Zook; sisters, Rebecca, Katie, Bena and Lavina Zook.
A special thank you to the many caregivers who cared for John over the past 2 years.
Funeral services will be private from the home of James Stoltzfoos with interment following in Stoltzfus Cemetery, New Holland. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »