John J. Farren, age 90, formerly of New Providence, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his first wife, the late Anne J. Wittmer Farren and by their son, Hans J. Wittmer. He later became the husband of Kathleen McCartney Farren, who survives. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Clementine DuFour Farren. Initially intending for the priesthood, John earned two Master's degrees, attending LaSalle College and Villanova University. However, he met and fell in love with Anna, whom he married and with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.
He worked for 31 years at Octorara High School, teaching Latin, World History, and other subjects. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
For many years John volunteered at the Quarryville Presbyterian Home, as a companion to individuals who were in the end stages of their life journeys. He also volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, delivering Holy Communion to patients of the Catholic faith. He always made it a point to deliver the Eucharist in a deliberate and reverent manner, spending an appropriate amount of time praying with each recipient.
His interests included an in-depth investigation of theology and his Catholic faith, and he freely shared his views about religious matters and faith issues through the internet or in person. He was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz where he enjoyed dancing with his beloved Anna. He also held season tickets for many years to the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. John also enjoyed walking mindfully through the gardens at Longwood Gardens, absorbing the beauty of the trees and flowers.
John was very thankful for the loving care he received from Dr. John Schmitt and over the last few years at Country View Manor from Ashley and Cory Schober, Sandy, Stephanie and others. Also, many thanks to his former students who kept in contact with him over the years. Your continued friendships meant very much to him.
Surviving beside his wife Kathleen is a sister, Clementine Caulfield of Indianapolis, IN, daughter-in-law Carole Wittmer, and 2 granddaughters Michelle Wittmer, companion of Kevin Patrick, and Denise Brinkman, wife of Todd Brinkman and great-grandchildren Sidney and Hayden Brinkman. Survivors also include his nieces Theresa Zieles, Tina Gabbei and Helene Koch all of Indianapolis, IN, nephews Mike Caulfield of West Chester and Joe Caulfield of Nashville, TN, and a Cousin Ron Dufour of Philadelphia. He also is survived by many great nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00AM with Rev. Mark Speitel as celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service. Masks are required to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com