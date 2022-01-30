John J. DeMarco, born August 21, 1936, to John and Josephine DeMarco in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died peacefully in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday, January 23, 2022. John was the loving husband of Joanne for 58 years. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his five (5) children: John DeMarco (Lea) of Torrance, CA; Matthew DeMarco of Platte City, MO; Christopher DeMarco (Ann) of York, Pennsylvania; Kimberly DeMarco of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; David DeMarco (Angie) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and thirteen (13) grandchildren. John is also survived by his three (3) siblings: Joseph DeMarco, Carole DeMarco (Kramer) and James DeMarco.
John was born in Southwest Philadelphia where he attended West Catholic High School (Class of ‘54) and St. Joseph’s University. Following his graduation from high school, John served in the United States Army, 18th Battalion, where he completed infantry training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. John was subsequently stationed at the Fort Sherman Jungle Operations Training Center (JOTC) in Panama where he became a trained expert in jungle warfare and tactics. Upon his discharge from the military, John began a career in law enforcement working first as a Sergeant in the Philadelphia Police Department and then as Chief Inspector of the Amtrak Police Department at 30th Street Station, Philadelphia, PA. Following his retirement from Amtrak, John was a licensed private detective performing investigative work throughout Pennsylvania.
John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly holiday dinners. His presence at the family’s Dinner of the Seven Fishes every Christmas Eve will be missed. John’s devotion to his family was equaled only by his faith. John was a Roman Catholic, faithful to the traditional Latin Rite. In addition to his hobbies of model trains, reading and golfing, John was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan who cheered and, often, commiserated with the Philadelphia Eagles every Sunday. John saw to it that this passion was passed down to his children and grandchildren.
A viewing will take place from 10 AM-11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with The Rev. Pang Tcheou as Celebrant on February 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to the church directly or donations may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA. 17042.
