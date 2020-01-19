John J. Bernard, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital under Hospice care. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he and his family moved to Lancaster in 1973.
John was a communicant of St. John Neumann Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. He worked for R.R. Donnelly & Sons for 40 years.
He was an avid fisherman and bowler, having achieved a perfect 300 game. He also enjoyed traveling, antiquing and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol; his son Charles Bernard and daughter-in-law Patricia, of Medina, Ohio; his daughter Joan and son-in-law Terence Foley, of Toms River, NJ, and his two granddaughters, Bridget Foley and Erin Foley.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA. There will be a gathering with his family at the church following the Mass. Donations in John's memory can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital wwwstjude.org, Vision Corps (Lancaster) www.visioncorps.net, and American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org\donate. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
