John J. Balassone, age 75, of Silver Run, Maryland, (formerly of Lancaster) passed away after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Born June 18, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland, the second of four sons (Frank, John, Mike, and Paul) born to Francis S. Balassone and Dolores Bond Balassone.
As a child, John could be found in Overlea playing baseball with the neighborhood boys or sweeping his father's pharmacy for a nickel. The summers of his youth were spent exploring the mountains near Douglas, West Virginia, where his father grew up. John was a graduate of City College High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965. He honorably served his three-year enlistment as a radio operator with the 1st Battalion 26th Marines, fourteen months of which were spent living under a helmet in some of the worst neighborhoods in Vietnam.
John returned home with most of his wits about him and began a 30+ year career with the Postal Service. He loved carrying the mail as a young man. It allowed him to make friends with so many people along his route. John worked his way up through the ranks at the Postal Service and retired from management. John enjoyed messing with old cars and motorcycles. He had a love for the outdoors, which he instilled in his children. He was also a devout Maryland sports fan.
John prided himself on his jokes and compliments, which he so carefully interjected to make the day better for anyone who he encountered. John had a keen sense of humor and smiled so easily, making him loved by many. It's been perfectly said that John never met a stranger. Above all, he was a proud, devoted, loving, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
John leaves behind four children: Dolores, Dawn, Gabrielle, and Domonic; nine grandkids: Brett, Samantha, Christina, Makenzie, Hallie, Alex, Roman, Tony, and Marco; and three great-grandkids: Tenley, Avery, and Amelia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 28th, 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the Mill on Mayberry in Westminster, Maryland. Rather than flowers or charitable contributions, please consider thanking an American veteran for their sacrifice and buying them a meal.
A living tribute »