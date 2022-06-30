John J. Baker of Evergreen Estates, Lancaster, PA formerly of Gap passed away June 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Joan (Scarborough) Baker in 2010, his parents and sister Meta Marion Baker. Born in Lancaster the son of Guy H. and Kathryn (Kissinger) Baker.
John was employed by Conestoga National Bank later to become Commonwealth National Bank retiring in 1983. Subsequently he worked for Gap Enterprises and J & M Food Service retiring in 2001.
He is survived by three children; John, Jr. married to Jennifer (Veach) Baker of Las Vegas, NV, David A. of Gordonville and Patricia married to Steve Neilson of Estes Park, CO. Three grandchildren; Rei Takeda, John III and fiance Jen, Sean Baker and significant other, Lilee and one great-granddaughter Brielle.
John was a 1948 graduate of Salisbury High School in White Horse and a 1950 graduate of Lancaster Business College. He was a 50-year member of Gap Methodist Church now Faith Community UMC and served the church in various capacities. John was a life member of Gap Fire Company serving many years as Treasurer and other positions. He was a life member of Lancaster County Firemen's Association serving as its Treasurer and other positions. John served in the U.S. Army during the Korea War spending 15 months in Korea.
Additionally, he was a life member of VFW post 7418 in Gap and enjoyed bowling in many VFW bowling tournaments across the state. He served Salisbury Township as an auditor for 23 years. His other interests included sports particularly bowling, reading coin collecting and the NC and NJ vacations. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gap Fire Company or Hospice.