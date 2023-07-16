John Isaac Musser, 61, of Newmanstown, (formerly Lititz) passed peacefully on to eternal life on July 10, 2023. He was the son of John S. and Mary Whiteman Musser of Leola and brother of Sharon Musser Bowman (Alaska).
On June 25, 1983, John married Sara Jane (Sally) Plowfield. He was devoted to being a loving Christian husband and father. They raised two children, Kevin Musser (Mt. Gretna; wife Glenda) and Amy Grube (Newmanstown; husband Sam). His fondest name was "Pappy" to his five grandchildren - Olivia, Ally and Stella Musser and Cole and Abby Grube.
John was an avid Christian of the Brethren in Christ faith and lived a life filled with kindness and love for others. To provide for his family, he worked in the trucking industry. John enjoyed the outdoors - traveling, camping, skiing, hunting, fishing and baseball. He shared fond memories of traveling West, working on a ranch in Idaho, tasting rattlesnake and driving through Mt. Saint Helens the day following the volcano eruption in 1980.
Whether at home, camping or at the family cabin, his favorite times were spent around a campfire with family and friends and with his beloved dog Lily.
Celebration of life and memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please donate in memory of John Musser to www.cure.org in support of healing children with treatable disabilities.
