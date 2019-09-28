John Irvin Swanger, 73, of Marietta, died unexpectedly Thursday September 26, 2019 at his residence. Born in Mount Joy he was the son of the late Elmer S. and Mildred (Bender) Swanger. He was the loving husband of Betty M. (Fry) Swanger and they celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on August 1.
John was a retired plumber/pipefitter at the former Wyeth Laboratories, Marietta. John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 466, Marietta. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Big Chiques Hunting Club, Lycoming County. John was also an avid John Deere toy collector.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Michael J. husband of Amy (Murray) Swanger, Mount Joy; a daughter Kristel D. wife of Adam Soders, Marietta; four grandchildren, Hunter and Austen Soders, Zachary and Kyle Swanger; and four sisters Anna Ruth Hockley, Bloomsburg, Barbara Diffenderfer, Lititz, Mary Ann Barker and Janice Swanger both of Morrisville PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main S.t, Mount Joy, on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment with Military Honors will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a public viewing on Monday evening at the funeral home from 6:00–8:00 PM, and also on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com