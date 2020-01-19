John Hurley, 55, of Lancaster, passed away on January 11, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle after a short battle with cancer. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Peggy (Souders) Armstrong and the late Hugh Armstrong. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Leister) Hurley, his brothers Larry S. Hurley (Donna), Robert Hurley (Anne), and Matt Armstrong (Stacy), and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Owner and operator of JSH Home Improvements LLC and was employed as a property manager for James Street Housing. John was hardworking, well-respected, and highly skilled at his craft. He took pride in his work and it showed in the execution of his projects. Prior to building his business from the ground up, John worked for Exide Technologies for 20 years.
John enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking his boat out on the water. While boating, he was able to relax and make special memories with his family, especially his nephew Lucas. When John had the chance, he loved traveling to Aruba and unwinding on the beach. He greatly loved his dogs, Benji and Max, playing pinochle with his friends, and whole heartedly rooted for the Dallas Cowboys. John was a man with integrity, strength, and approached all with kindness and generosity. He will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Doors will open to guests at 2:00pm, with a time of sharing starting at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate. To leave a condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
