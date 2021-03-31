John Howard Prichard

On March 26, 2021, John was promoted to heaven. John entered our world on Jan. 6, 1947. He was the oldest child of Howard E. Prichard and P. Ann Spencer, Audubon, NJ. He is survived by his spouse of 50 years, S. Marie, a son, Steve (Christine), and a daughter, Ann M., as well as two sisters, Ruthann Lightcap (Steve) Audubon, NJ, and Priscilla Bier (Jack Jr.) Medford, NJ, 4 grandsons, 2 step granddaughters, and 8 nieces and nephews.
After earning his B.A. at Rowan (formerly Glassboro State), he earned a Masters of Religious Education at Grace College & Seminary, Winona Lake, IN. During his time in IN, he also served as part-time Youth Pastor at Blackhawk Baptist, Ft. Wayne, IN. Thus, began his 22 year teaching/administration career. He was much loved by the students and faculty under his care. Gifted not only in administering the educational aspect of the school, he also capably managed the finances. Fundraising was a forte, thus allowing the school to provide more educational offerings to the growing student body. Regardless of location or school, he always gave more than 100% to ensure success. Many who attended Plumstead Christian, Atlantic Christian, Huntington Christian, Lancaster Christian, Perry Hall Christian, or Wilmington Christian can attest to his dedication to making their school the best academically.
During the last 3 years of Philadelphia College of the Bible's tenure in the city, he served as Co-Chair of the Christian Education Department implementing a new major focused on teaching in Christian Schools. He taught methods courses while also supervising practicum and student teaching for all education majors.
It was the norm to find him either volunteering at his church or working at a part-time position in ministry. He was passionate about either teaching Sunday School, preaching, or serving the Lord as God led him. This became an even greater focus after he retired during which time he served as an interim pastor and provided pulpit supply.
After 25 years in education, he transitioned to the financial field where he began a second career as a financial advisor. He skillfully applied his knowledge of finances to grow each client's portfolio so that they were prepared for their future as best they were able. His clients often commented on his care and attention provided them. In the final season of his second career, he was a Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley.
Always friendly and willing to help, he gathered many friends to his circle. He loved attending his kids and grandkids athletic events and announcing youth football and high school basketball games. He will be greatly missed but we know he has met His Lord and Savior and is rejoicing up there.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Harvey Cedars Bible Conference, 12 Cedars Ave., Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008 https://www.hcbible.org/donate or a donation to The Howard E. Prichard Memorial Scholarship, c/o Waterstone, 1149 10807 New Allegiance Dr., Suite 240, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.
A public drive by viewing will be held Saturday, April 3, from 9-11 a.m. under the South portico of the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The private Celebration of John's Life, with The Rev. Jack Peters officiating, can be viewed on Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. and in the future at the Livestream link on his obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com. Interment will be private.
