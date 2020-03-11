John Herbert Zug, age 91, passed away on the night of Thursday, March 5, 2020. He is survived by four of his five children and his wife of 63 years, Dora.
Known lifelong by his middle name Herb, he took his fledgling family from the U.S. to Japan and back again under the aegis of the U.S. military, then upon retiring settled in Lancaster, PA. Herb began a second career as salesman to accompany his most cherished role, that of family man and provider.
He was an enthusiast of sports, played softball and golf, and was a gregarious joiner by nature. He served as an Extraordinary Minister at St. Mary's Catholic Church where he attended and was a committed singing congregant with quite a good baritone voice.
Herb loved his native Pennsylvania Dutch cooking, and always ate with gusto. He survived three heart attacks in his middle years, to which he consequently gave up his beloved pipe collection as well as cigarettes. Herb was doggedly conscientious, and kept meticulous records even into his final years, when the job would clearly overwhelm many younger souls. He will be remembered as a stalwart father and a devoted husband.
A Graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Please visit Herb's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »