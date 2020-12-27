John Henry Kreider, 96, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late John W. and Nora (Shenk) Kreider. John was the husband of Reba S. (Shenberger) Kreider who passed away on June 30, 2010.
John retired from the former Garber Oil as a truck driver. He was a member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren. John enjoyed being outside and raised over 800 raspberry bushes.
John is survived by three children, Barry Kreider, Shirley Gosnell, wife of Skip, and Bonnie Mateer, wife of Keith, all of Rapho Township. Also surviving are three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, Eugene, and Lester Kreider; and a sister, Anna Mary Shoemaker.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hempfield Church of the Brethren, PO Box 246, East Petersburg, PA 17520.