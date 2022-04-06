John Henry Amand, Jr., 95, of Columbia, and formerly of Lititz; died peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late John Henry Sr. and Adele Smeltzer Amand. Henry was the loving husband of M. Fern Stief Amand who died in March of 2010. In his early years Henry grew up on the family farm and enjoyed taking care of all the farm animals; he then worked as a mason for the late Ira Yeagley. Henry continued his employment working as an auto mechanic for area garages, and then worked in the maintenance departments for Yearger Brothers and Versatek of Lititz. He was a faithful member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. Henry enjoyed hunting and spending time at the family cabin in Tioga County. He loved going to local sales and auctions, working on cars, and was willing to help anyone in need. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons: John H. III husband of Linda Amand, James L. husband of Janice Amand all of Lititz, David L. husband of Pamela Amand of Schaefferstown, a daughter, Susan M. wife of Lester Sweigart of Lititz, eight grandchildren: April, Crystal, Jimmie, Mandy, Katie, Erin, Alicia, Adam, seventeen great grandchildren, a brother, Lowell, and four sisters: Kitty, Janet, Dot, and Carole. Preceding him in death are two brothers, Clair, Frank, and one sister, Jean.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Henry's funeral service at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz on Thursday evening from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM, with additional viewing at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Middle Creek Cemetery, Ephrata Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Henry's memory to the Lititz Church of the Brethren. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com