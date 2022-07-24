John Harris

John Howard Harris III, 56, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on July 5th, 2022 after a 14-month battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on February 5th, 1966 to late Jane Marie and John Howard Harris. Jr.
John graduated from Hempfield High School and received his bachelor's degree in Finance from Penn State University and a master's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.
Upon graduation from Penn State, John began his 20-year military career as a Naval Aviator flying Seahawk helicopters later becoming a Senior Director of Aviation and overseeing a squadron during Operation Allied Force. The last eight years of his military career, John was a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
For the past 21 years, John worked in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry in various sales, marketing, and operational leadership roles, most recently as a Regional Director of Sales at Regeneron. His greatest professional joys were leading and inspiring his various teams to achieve outstanding results.
John was a great husband, father, brother, son, friend, leader, mentor, and patriot. He loved spending time golfing, running, playing guitar, traveling, imparting pearls of wisdom, eating chocolate chip cookies and most of all surrounding himself with loving family and friends.
John is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 32 years, Stephanie; his three children, Abigail, Amanda, and John IV; his four sisters, Jenifer Stein, Julie McHugh (Michael), Jill Arno (Todd), and Joelle Compton (Derrick); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of John's extraordinary Life was held July 16th, 2022, in Jacksonville Florida.
John was passionate about helping those who serve others and requests donations either to the Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers in his name.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hardage-giddensbeacheschapel.com for the Harris family.