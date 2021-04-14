John Hamilton Aument, 61, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of H. Lorrie (Hubbs) Aument, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.
Born in Marblehead, MA, he was the son of D. Glenn and Jeanie (Robertson) Aument, of Lancaster.
John was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1978. After high school, he went on to be employed by R.R. Donnelley (Steel Way) as a Cut Fold Operator, with 42 years of service.
An avid bicyclist for over 20 years, John participated in many organized bike rides around Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. Each year he enjoyed watching and feeding the birds that would come into his yard. To those that knew John, he had a positive outlook, loved life, and enjoyed making people laugh.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a daughter, Rachel Aument and partner Patrick Haggerty, of Columbia; stepson, Bradford Rineer and fiancée Taylor Harris, of New Providence; granddaughter, Mikayla Goté; brother, Glenn Aument and wife LuAnn, of York; sister, Nancy Aument, of Leola; nephew, Matthew Aument and wife Julie, of Charlotte, NC; and a niece, Olivia Atwood and husband Roger, of Charlotte, NC.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Timberline Church, 30 Timber Lane, Strasburg, PA 17579, with a time of visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
