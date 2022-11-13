John Haines Shertzer, MD, "Jack," 84, passed away at Masonic Village on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Born in Lancaster to the late Charles Haines and Kathryn (McDivitt) Shertzer, Jack graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1956 as Class President and Valedictorian. He was a two-time PIAA tennis champion, and he was named outstanding athlete at McCaskey. While growing up, Jack attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster with his family.
He graduated from Swarthmore College, was a 1964 graduate of Temple Medical School, served his internship from 1964 to 1965 at Lancaster General Hospital and his orthopedic residency from 1965 to 1969 at the Mayo Clinic.
Next, Jack served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, NC, for two years, obtaining the rank of Major. He returned to Lancaster in 1971, joined Dr. William G. Phippen, where he met Dr. Alfred Cooke. In 1972 Jack and Dr. Cooke started Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, which is still in existence today. They also started the first joint replacement surgery in the area.
He served as Chief of Orthopedics and Chief of Staff at Lancaster General Hospital and was a member of the Hospital Board of Directors from 1986 to 1996.
Jack was inducted into the McCaskey Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995, and in 2016 he was honored by the Lancaster County Tennis Hall of Fame for his outstanding efforts in the tennis community. In 2015 Jack was inducted into Lancaster General Hospital's Societas Generalis for commitment and service.
Jack married Georgiann (Haldeman) Shertzer in July 1988, and they enjoyed 34 wonderful years of marriage. They previously lived in Bonita Springs, FL and Rock Hall, MD before returning to Lancaster.
While practicing Orthopedics Jack also operated Stone Meadow Farms in Washington Boro where he raised steers.
After retirement in 1998, he embarked on his one long standing goal: traveling the Intracoastal Waterway. Leaving from their dock in Rock Hall, MD, Jack and Georgiann spent nine months aboard their boat traveling to Florida and back.
Jack loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, proudly sharing in their many achievements. In addition to his wife Georgiann, Jack is survived by his previous wife Deborah (Benson) Everett and their three children: Carolyn, wife of Timothy Claman of Andover, MA, David Shertzer, husband of Deborah (Buzzitta) of Mountain Lakes, NJ, and Kathryn, wife of Joseph Mikos of Martha's Vineyard, MA; and nine grandchildren: Alexander, Natalie, Wesley, and Gwendolyn Claman; Eric and Matthew Shertzer; and Lila, Clara, and Ava Mikos. Also surviving Jack is his sister Mary Kathryn, wife of Robert McKearin of Burlington, VT. His brother Charles Robert Shertzer, husband of Rejane of Bonita Springs, FL, died this past June.
The Shertzer family offers their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Samuel Kerr and all the staff who interacted with Jack at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute during his four and a half years of treatment for lung cancer. They also thank the staff in the Transitional Care Unit at Masonic Village for their care during his final week.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1:30 PM at the Masonic Village, Freemasons Cultural Center, 71 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. The Shertzer family will greet guests from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a contribution in Jack's memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, LG Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601.
