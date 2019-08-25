John Hadlai King (1938-2019)

John Hadlai King, the son of Jonathan A. and Myra (Stoltzfus) King, went home to be with his Savior on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook Township, Chester County following a lengthy illness. John was born in Chester County, PA on May 19, 1938. John, 81, was a long- time resident of Morgantown, PA and was one of the 57 grandchildren of Isaac L. and Katie (Stuckey) King. John grew up on a family farm belonging to his maternal grandparents, John H. and Priscilla (Mast) Stoltzfus located on Quarry Road in Morgantown. In 1956, he graduated from Twin Valley High School as one of the first classes to graduate from the newly built, consolidated school district. John went on to attend The King's College in Briarcliff, NY where he received a bachelor's of science degree in chemistry in 1960. Upon returning to Morgantown, John accepted a position as a chemist in the food and dye division of Crompton and Knowles Corporation in Birdsboro; he retired from this position after more than 35 years of service in 2003.
In March of 1965, John married Carol A. Klein, a graduate of Reading High School. Those who knew him best remember how much he loved to garden and cheer on the Redskins! John's faith in Jesus was lived out as a member at Exeter Bible Church where he taught Sunday school and served as the leader for the Christian Service Brigade Program for more than 30 years. John also served as the President of the Berks Christian School Board and enjoyed driving the bus for school athletic events. John supported the ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship by driving the bus for their summer "Camp Good News" programs, and he served as an active member of the Berks County Chapter of the Gideon's for many years.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his four children: Lisa (King) Smith (m. Michael A. Smith); Jeffrey A. King (m. Lori Fasnacht King), Valerie (King) Brice, (m. Michael W. Brice); and Jonathan (Jody) A. King, (m. Lynne Arzie King). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Brittany Brice, Katelyn Smith ( m. Daniel Crabtree), Jessica King (m. Jared Schmidt ), Jordan Lewis, Alexandria King, Rebecca King, Jonathan Smith (m. Jenny Gehman Smith), Jonathan A. King Jr., Justin Lewis, Olivia King, Zachary King, David Smith, Abigail King, and Emily Smith. He is also survived by 1 great-granddaughter, Lena Brice. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, E. David King.
A viewing will be held at Brick Lane Community Church, 52 S. Brick Lane, Elverson, PA on August 30, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, August 31, 2019, John will be buried at Pine Grove Cemetery in Elverson at 10:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. memorial service/ luncheon at Brick Lane Community Church in Elverson, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons International at www.gideons.org. To send an online condolence to the family visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA